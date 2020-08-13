Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,992 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $27,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

