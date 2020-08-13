Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $8.54 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00033801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $8.54 million and $1,020.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.