Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

