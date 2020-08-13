Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. BofA Securities cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

VRCA opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

