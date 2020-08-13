Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after buying an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 657,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $270.85 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.