Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 74.0% in February

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the January 31st total of 212,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 358.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Veru has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

