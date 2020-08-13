Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

