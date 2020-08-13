VIDY (VIDY) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $1.28 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $794.22 or 0.06752358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

