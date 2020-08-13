Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.52% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

