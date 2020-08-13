Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,250 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $36,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 754,079 shares in the company, valued at $21,860,750.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,491 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $215,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 755,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,841 shares of company stock valued at $254,777. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

