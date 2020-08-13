Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 257.2% in April

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 257.2% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

