Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 6.56% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.21. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

