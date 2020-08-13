Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.74. 5,432,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

