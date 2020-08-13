Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 98,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.74. 5,432,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

