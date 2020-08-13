Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.