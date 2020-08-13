Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Shares of Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $4.15. Volta Finance shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 9,450 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.90.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

In other Volta Finance news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 1,348 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £6,268.20 ($8,194.80).

About Volta Finance (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.