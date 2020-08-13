Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,538 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.38% of Voya Financial worth $140,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 717,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 21,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

