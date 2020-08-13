VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

