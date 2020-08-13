Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Vroom (NYSE:VRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $72.68.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Vroom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.