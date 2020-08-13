Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF remained flat at $$33.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.10.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.