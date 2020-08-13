Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.29

Shares of Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and traded as low as $58.04. Watchstone Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 111,594 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million and a PE ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Watchstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stefan Borson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £47,700 ($62,361.09).

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.