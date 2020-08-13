Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watford from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Watford alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.