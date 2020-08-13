Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WEBC traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. Webco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

