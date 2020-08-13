Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of WEBC traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. Webco Industries has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

