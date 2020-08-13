WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEICY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.