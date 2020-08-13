WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEICY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

WEICY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,791. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

