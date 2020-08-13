WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEICY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,791. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

WEICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

