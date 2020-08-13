WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 2,012.5% from the May 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WEICY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,791. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WEICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

