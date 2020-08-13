Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Up 1,208.3% in May

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,208.3% from the May 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCUI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 42,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

