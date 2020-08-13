WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

