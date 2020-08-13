West End Indiana Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Short Interest Update

West End Indiana Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:WEIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. West End Indiana Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

