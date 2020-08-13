Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 4.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.50% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 399,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

