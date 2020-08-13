Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WEEEF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

