Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WFCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,669. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

