Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WBRBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 5,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

