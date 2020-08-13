Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.88

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 939200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,806. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

