WinCash (WCC) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $542,354.01 and approximately $32,613.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

