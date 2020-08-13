Winding Tree (LIF) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $2,199.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.