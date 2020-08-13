Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 422.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 131,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

