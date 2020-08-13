WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 470.9% in June

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 470.9% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCAGY. ValuEngine cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WIRECARD AG/ADR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 410,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,530. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

