WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 27th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCAGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 410,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,530. The company has a market cap of $254.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $87.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

