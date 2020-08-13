World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.