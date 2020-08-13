X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 387.9% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

