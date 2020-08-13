X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 323.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.