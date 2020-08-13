XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $27.46. XPEL shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 14,764 shares.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 14.4% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $572.91 million and a PE ratio of 55.48.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

