XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.64. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 306,562 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

