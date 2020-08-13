Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Xtera Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Xtera Communications shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Xtera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)

Xtera Communications, Inc provides optical transport solutions worldwide. Its products include Nu-Wave Optima, a multi-purpose optical networking platform that enables multiple network configurations ranging from an unrepeatered point-to-point link to fully-meshed networks for existing or new long-haul optical transmission infrastructures, as well as remote optically pumped amplifiers, optical subsea repeaters, and branching units.

