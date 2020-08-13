YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.64% of YRC Worldwide worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.00 on Thursday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.14.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

