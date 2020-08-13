Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

