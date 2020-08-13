Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.36). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 788,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.92.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.